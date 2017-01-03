A tri-section of traffic mess in Indore

Indore: Vehicles get tangled every day at the tri-section between Collectorate Square and Palsikar Square leading to massive jams. The main road traffic is blocked by those coming from the one-way side from Harsiddhi and by those waiting for signal to turn green. Movement of school buses only adds to the problem.

Locals said traffic is quite heavy throughout the day and no cop is deployed here to regulate the traffic when at least two policemen are required.

Vehicles get into each others’ way and problem becomes acute in the evening and additional cops are summoned to regulate the traffic. Another reason for jams is haphazard parking outside a sweetmeat shop, which narrows down the road further.

Ashish Tiwari, a commuter, said the tri-section witness to heavy traffic daily as people have little or no respect for traffic norms. Chaos is the order of the day.

Jeevan Suner, a businessman, said vehicles get into each others’ way everyday here and situation becomes critical in the evening while movement of school buses only adds to the problem.

Transporter Manoj Pathak said there is no scope to install traffic signals here because the road leading towards Palsikar already have a signal and therefore one cop at least should be deployed here.