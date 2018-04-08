A rebel who led a colourful, satisfying life

Sunday Guest

Indore : Aspiring for satisfaction with stubbornness often sounds crazy, but in truth it can lead to a colourful and successful life. Meet educator Sumer Singh, 66, who started a new trend in his family when he was young. He refused to become a ‘zamindar’.

Sharing his story, Singh said, “I was born in Delhi and travelled throughout the country till I turned seven.” He was admitted to Welham Boy’s School and further shifted to The Doon School.

“Every child learns to become independent in boarding and similar was my experience,” Singh said. Finding his calling in class IX, he decided to become a teacher.

“My history professor Baljeet Mallick was my inspiration and motivator who supported my decision to become an educator,” Singh said. Making a decision is often easier than following it.

“I was doing my masters in 1974 when my father insisted on ensuring that I join family business or do something similar,” Singh said. When he refused to agree, his father disowned him.“I was left on streets of Kolkatta with barely few pennies in my hand,” Singh said. Taking mmediate step, he took up a temporary job at a private firm.

“I realised that salary would come at the end of month. I had to face extreme poverty,” Singh said. He survived on ‘pav-roti’ meals.

“I cannot forget that time when I had to study, work on minimum wage and manage my life alone,” Singh said. He survived through the crunch and got teaching job.

“My uncle passed away in 1977 leaving his share of land to me,” Singh said. However, gaining control of land in Lalpur village in Punjab was not a simple task.

“The only way to get ownership of the land was to either arrange for money to fight legal case or become a politician,” Singh said. He joined politics and stayed for a year in the village until he gained control over his property.

“Eventually, I returned to education field and joined different schools before finally settling as principal in Daly College, Indore,” Singh said.

His personal life is equally colourful. “I married a Tamil Brahmin for love, where neither of our parents joined the wedding but we lived blissfully,” Singh said.

He was blessed with a son later in life named Jasmer. “After my first wife (Mira) passed away, I ended up marrying her friend Indu as my partner for the rest of my life,” Singh said.

Now, he is satisfied having experienced all colours of life.