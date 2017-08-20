A foreigner’s selfless service to our country’s suffering people transformed me: Dr Shah

Indore : Following his passion for social work and fulfilling his mother’s wishes, 66-year-old Dr Divakar Shah comfortably juggles three responsibilities every day and has achieved success in all spheres of his life.

Talking about his interest, Shah said, “I am a voracious reader and passionate writer. These are the things that I do for me, because they make me feel very happy.”

Growing up in vibrant 1970’s, he feels technology did not hamper his interests and thus, he continues to prefer reading books in every little time he gets.

Sharing his life story, Shah said, “I grew up in an affluent family with wonderful parents.” His mother Nalini was a school teacher and his father Bhogilal was a businessman.

“Though neither of my parents were doctors, my mother wanted me to follow my maternal grandfather and get into medicine, as it would let me help people every day,” Shah said. Following his mother’s wish, he cleared his bachelor in science making the cut for MBBS in the passing 13 per cent students.

“While I did attend the college, I was inclined towards social movement and I joined Ram Manohar Lohia,” Shah shared. While working for social changes, he was even detained by college.

“I participated in politics for a while, but later realised that it is not my cup of tea,” Shah said, explaining that social work and politics seemed rather far.

“I completed my college and became a doctor delighting my parents,” Shah said. Then, a turning point came in his life, when he looked up from his book in Mussoorie express.

“I spoke to a foreigner sitting next to me and asked about his experience in our country,” Shah said. He was amazed to discover that the person had been living in India for 25 years.

“He (foreigner) ran an ashram near Dehradun where he empowered people suffering from leprosy with skills to earn their bread,” Shah said. He could not sleep that night questioning himself for his contribution towards society.

Social worker in Shah woke up again and he returned to Indore, where an opportunity awaited him. “My community was starting a charity clinic and they requested me to provide free consultation and I happily agreed,” he said.

From there, his social journey began with his growing love for writing. “I wrote books in Gujarati and educated myself from experience and institute,” Shah said.

Working with his father to grow their business of herbal plants export, his exposure to world increased. “I travelled to Europe, USA and Japan frequently and during those travelling hours, I read and even starting writing,” Shah shared.

His books ‘Shabh Sarita’ and ‘Shabon ki Mehak’ in Gujarati were launched three years back. “My first English book ‘Namokar with Omkar’ is launching today and I hope that I will reach youngsters with it,” Shah said. While his Gujarati books were based on short instances of mythology and history, his English book revolves around Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism and Sikhism.