900 youths selected by companies in job fair

Indore : About 900 youths were selected for employment by private companies at the job fair held here on Saturday. The job fair, Disha-2018, was held at Khalsa stadium.

It was jointly organised by the district administration and Sarthak (NGO) where state education minister Deepak Joshi was chief guest.

Mayor Malini Gaud, MLAs Sudarshan Gupta, Mahendra Hardia, Ramesh Mandola, Usha Thakur, DAVC vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad and deputy inspector general of police Harinarayanchhari Mishra was present on the occasion.

Deepak Jain Teenu of NGO Sarthak said that over 3000 youths including 300 specially-abled youths had enrolled. Out of the total, 900 have been selected for final interview.

At the fair, 54 companies of different segments including IT, telecom, banking, marketing and sales participated. About 17 departments of the state and central government also set up stalls at the fair. Another such fair will be organised in June.