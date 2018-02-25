83-yr-old reaps fruits of technique he adopted two decades ago

Indore : The news and pictures of swiftly drying water bodies have been haunting residents. District administration has started a drive against digging up tube wells and bore wells in the city.

Local NGOs have also started a campaign to appeal to people for saving water and conserving water bodies through water recharging and harvesting techniques.

But an agriculture expert chose the technique about two decades ago and motivated many for the same. He was among first few in the city to opt for the technique. He even got the subsidy for it from the municipal corporation.

Dr Vinodlal Shroff, retired dean of Agriculture University, Jabalpur, said, “I had installed water recharging system about two decades ago keeping in view the water crisis. It is one time investment through which we have got thousands of litre water in return.”

“I had installed the system only by spending Rs 1000 and was one of the first to do so in the city. I had even got a subsidy of Rs 300 by Indore Municipal Corporation in late 90s,” he said.

As per the technique, the rain water on his roof goes directly into the tube well. “Few years ago, city had seen severe water crisis but that time too, I tried to help people in getting water by distributing it through my tube well,” he said.

Explaining the water recharging technique, the 83-year-old agriculture expert said, “After fitting pipes from the roof to the tube-well, soil near the tube-well was excavated 6-10 feet in which stones and soil were filled. In this way, water goes directly in the ground and maintains the level.”