7 subject experts blacklisted for mistakes in MPPSC exam

Indore : Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has blacklisted seven professors for goof-ups in state civil service preliminary exam-2018 even as the protests by candidates demanding cancellation of the exam continued unabated on the eighth day on Saturday.

“Preliminary exam-2018 was marred by some error-prone questions. A total of seven subject experts were found responsible for the mistakes. We have debarred them from MPPSC work for life,” MPPSC chairman Bhaskar Choubey told reporters on Saturday. Subject experts included paper setters and moderators.

Choubey had convened press conference to place MPPSC’s stand on goof-ups in preliminary examination. The candidates have been staging demonstration since March 24 demanding cancellation of exam, stating that it was marred by anomalies.

After the examination conducted on February 18, MPPSC had admitted mistakes in five questions and deleted them.

The MPPSC had clearly mentioned in a public notice attached to model answer keys (sheet) that the questions containing errors have been deleted and that they won’t be considered during the evaluation process. Still, the aggrieved candidates took to streets suspecting a foul play. They demanded re-examination.

‘There is no question of re-exam’

MPPSC chairman Bhaskar Choubey said there will be no re-examination of the question paper. He said mistakes in question papers of MPPSC exams had occurred before and may occur in future too.

“We can’t guarantee 100 percent error-free question papers,” he said and added that error-prone questions were never considered for evaluation process. Hence, the merit list remained unaffected.

“Everybody knows this. I don’t understand why candidates who appeared in prelims-2018 are protesting it,” he said. Choubey claimed

that MPPSC exam system is best in the country as other states follow it. “Our exam system is robust and transparent,” he added.

Moderation process to be strengthened

MPPSC deputy secretary Dinesh Jain said that moderation process, which is in place to check mistakes in question papers, needs to be strengthened. This can be done by introducing two to three more stages to check errors in questions papers. We will take a decision on that soon,” he said. To a query, he said that there is always a scope for improvement in examination system.