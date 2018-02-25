Lions Club of Indore Legend organised a party based on theme ‘7 Colours of Life’ at a city-based hotel recently. The venue décor complimented party theme. While males donned getups of bosses, their partners were dressed as secretaries. Members Sumit and Ashish said that couple Sanjay and Rashmi was presented with Best Dance award and Surendra Richa Upadhyay was given the prize for Best Dress-up. Attendees enjoyed the fun-filled bash with their spouses. They clicked pictures at the especially designed photo booth Photos by-Anand Shivre