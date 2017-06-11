5 more days of chaos, bypass blockade likely on June 16

Indore : The farmers agitation, which has been taking a heavy toll on public life since June 1, with number of violent incidents and scarcity of milk and vegetables reported across the state, has been extended for another five days. The statewide strike, which was scheduled to end on Saturday (June 10), will now continue till June 15.

General secretary of Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Sangh (RKMS), Nameechand Bishnoi said that the agitation would be continued as usual till June 15 and a chhakajam will be staged on highways on June 16. Sources said that the organisation may block the bypass in the city on that day.

Though, farmers’ agitation is severely affecting the regular life in nearby cities, the intensity of the stir in terms of supply of essential commodities has been loosened in the city.

On Saturday, the milk and vegetable supply came close to normal level. However, violence continued in neighbouring cities, which hit bus services particularly on Dhar, Bhopal and Shajapur route, as no bus operations were stopped even on the weekend.

President of Prime Route Bus Operators Association, Govind Sharma said that though there is peace in the district, violent agitation has been persisting in nearby cities, creating hurdles in keeping bus operation normal from here.

On Saturday, no private as well as chartered bus could be plied from the city on Bhopal route due to potential scare of attack on the buses, he said. “The same was the case with buses for Dhar and Shajapur routes. No bus could be released for these routes from Sarwate and Gangwal bus stand. Very few buses could be released early in the morning,” he added.

Mandi inspector of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Fruits and Vegetable Mandi, Ramesh Chandra Shardya informed that about 500 quintal fresh vegetables arrived in the mandi on Saturday, just 300 quintal less than the average supply of about 800 quintal per day.

Apart from vegetable, the mandi witnessed arrival of around 1000 quintal fruits, including 500 quintal mango, 51 quintal pomegranate, 150 quintal papaya, 250 quintal other fruits and 250 pieces of green coconut.

Queues disappear from milk shops

State president of MP Dungdha Vikreta Sangh, Bharat Mathurawala informed that more than 8 lakh litre milk was supplied in the city on Saturday, just 2 lakh litre less than average supply the city gets in normal days. Milk and dairy shops had enough stock of milk, which helped in ending queues at the parlours and shops. Sanchi and Amul brands were also easily available. Milk traders said that the supply of Standard and Gold milk of Sanchi and Amul, both are likely to be supplied from Sunday.

Bid to uproot rly tracks foiled

Some youths tried to uproot the rail track on Indore-Ratlam section in Ajnod village. However, alert officials of Sanwer Block foiled the attempt. According to official sources, some youths had gathered close to the track with suspected motive of damaging the track. However, as railway officials rushed to the spot the group fled the scene. Sources informed that Indore-Ratlam MDU trains had to make a halt due to the incident. However, no railway official picked up the phone call to confirm the same.

Farmers urged to avoid violence

Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association in a press release on Saturday urged the agitating farmers to avoid use of violence against common people. Association president Rajendra Singh said that “The fight is between farmers and government, but it is affecting common man, transport owners and drivers.”

Cong criticises CM’s fast

The fast unto death by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Bhopal was criticised by Congress leaders, as they staged a demo at Regal Square situated Gandhi Statue on Saturday. District Congress president Pramod Tandon and other Congress workers expressed support to the farmers strike and criticised the CM for fasting against it.