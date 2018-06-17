32nd Green Corridor created to transport kidney

Indore : Another ‘Green Corridor’ was created in the city on Saturday to transport kidney of 39-year-old man. The city created a record as it became the only city in central India to create 32nd green corridor in last 32 months. The corridor was created at 9.05 pm between CHL Hospital and Choithram Hospital.

Indore Organ Donation Society secretary Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “One of the kidneys of 39-year-old Rajendra Bhagwat were transported to a patient in Choithram Hospital and was successfully transplanted. Another kidney was transplanted in a patient in CHL Hospital. Transplant process continued till late night.”

School teacher by profession, Rajendra Bhagwat was the resident of Sendhwa and he met with an accident near Pithampur Chowpaty on June 14 while driving a two-wheeler.

“Bhagwat was declared brain dead on Friday late night. His family members had given consent on Saturday noon after which organ donation was planned as per the list of patients in waiting,” Dr Dixit said. Doctors also tried to donate patient’s heart but didn’t get a recipient on time. “We got a patient in Bhopal for heart transplant but he was not fit and another patient was in Chennai. It was not possible to wait for the team to come to Indore,” he added. Bhagwat is survived by wife Manisha, two children Piyush (12) and Daksh (10).

MGMMC receives Rs 32 lakh for SOTTO

State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) will establish a centre in MGM Medical College. State government has given Rs 32 lakh for it. The work will start soon, according to Dr Dixit.