3 star rating: Indore is ready but centre dithers

Country’s cleanest city, Indore, is all set for star rating protocol launched under Swachh Survekshan-2018. However, union government seems to be unprepared for it. “We had applied for three-star rating certificate about a fortnight ago and invited central team for inspection in our city but ministry of housing and urban development (MoHUD) told us to wait,” said IMC commissioner Asheesh Singh. He said MoHUD had launched star-rating protocol for cities claiming to be garbage free.

As per protocol, cities would be assessed and accordingly be awarded one, two, three, four, five and seven stars. As per new system, the city would have to declare itself what star rating it deserves and then invite central team for verification. If the team in its assessment will find its claims true, the city will get the certificate. For one, two and four stars, the state government has right to give away certificates.

“For three, five and seven stars, the MoHUD send teams, which inspect cities and on their recommendation stars are granted,” additional municipal commissioner Rohan Saxena said. On August 24, the IMC had declared Indore as three star city and invited central team for assessment.

Indore was first city in the country to opt for it. “We gave September 15 date for assessment by central team but we were told that the ministry is not ready for assessment now,” Saxena said. The MoHUD told IMC that it would send team to city when it would start assessment process for star rating protocol.

Assessment mechanism for star rating

Cities fulfilling necessary conditions for star rating will have to undertake self-assessment (verification with MoHUA MIS) as per protocol methodology.

STEP-2: Declaration of star rating

1) Urban local bodies may follow prescribed steps to self declare the star rating. For 3, 5 and 7 star ratings, request to be communicated to MoHUA through state government request for third party verification.

2) State government at their discretion may take up similar third party verification for the remaining 1, 2 & 4 star ratings.