3-day ABVP’s national convention begins today; Manohar Parrikar to inaugurate programme in Indore

Indore: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)’s 62nd national convention will kick-start at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College’s ground on Saturday.

The three-day long convention would be inaugurated by Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar at 4 pm on Saturday.

Ahead of the inaugural function, the ABVP activists would take out Ambedkar Sandesh Yatra at 10.30 am and also hold an exhibition.

ABVP state secretary Rohini Rai said that more than 9,000 activists from across the country would participate in the convention.

These activists include over 2,000 girls. Around 1000 activists from Madhya Pradesh will also participate in the convention.

Accommodations to outstation activists have been provided in hostels and guest houses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Government Holkar College and other colleges.

The student wing has deployed nearly 350 volunteers for the purpose.

Buses have been pressed into the task of conveying Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists to the convention venue.