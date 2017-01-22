3 arrested with 20.5-kg ganja

Indore : City police arrested three persons and seized 20.5 kg ganja from their possession. According to police, a tip of was received that ganja is being supplied in the city from Gotu Maharaj Ki Chaal by three persons.

Based on the information, police detained Kalu Bourasi (33), Akshya Yadav (19) and a juvenile, all residents of Gotu Maharaj Ki Chaal and seized 20.5 kg ganja from their possession. During the questioning Kalu told the police that prepared small packets of ganja and sold them in retail to drug addicts.

Kalu admitted to being the ring leader and his record showed that he had some seven cases registered against him at various police stations in the city. All three accused have been booked under NDPS Act and are being questioned further.