222nd death anniversary of Ahilyabai to be observed today

Indore : The 222nd death anniversary of city’s legendary ruler Ahilyabai Holkar would be observed on Sunday. Ahilyotsav Samiti president Ashok Daga and secretary Vitthal Rao Gawde informed that the main function will be held at Gandhi Hall from 3.30 pm. Jitu Bangani of Muskan group, who motivates people for organ donation and Snehalata Handa (80), who works for girl child empowerment, will be felicitated on the occasion. Minister Maya Singh will be the chief guest while Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will preside over the programme, which will be held under aegis of Dr Shivmuni.

A palki yatra (palanquin procession) of Ahilyabai will be taken out from Gandhi Hall. Convener Shankar Lalwani and Ajay Singh Naruka informed that the procession will be accompanied by akhadas, women horse brigade, bhajan singers and a band of Bohra students. The procession will pass through MG Road, Krishnapura Chhatri, Nandlalpura, Jawahar Marg, Prince Yashwant Road and will culminate at Gopal Mandir. Mahajan will also accompany palanquin procession. On Saturday, Lalwani urged the traders to keep shops open for two hours to welcome the procession.

Religious rituals will be performed before Ahilya statue at Rajwada, Gopal Mandir and Indreshwar Mahadev on Sunday morning.