200 ITEF delegates from MP, C’garh to discuss employees welfare

Indore : The three-day long 11th delegate conference of Income Tax Employees Federation (ITEF) Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circle will be organised in the city on Monday. Over 200 delegates from both the states are likely to attend the conference.

President of ITEF Indore branch, Maneesh Dubey informed that the conference would be organised in Uttam Singh Bist Memorial Hall, Hotel Grand Shehnai, near Tejaji Square, bypass and will be inaugurated on Monday morning.

More than 200 delegates from both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to attend the conference, which will witness key speakers leaders discussing various issues of employees welfare.

Principal commissioner of Income Tax Range-1 and 2, Indore, BS Gehlot, national president of ITEF, Ashok Kanojia and general secretary Yashwant Purohit will be the special guests at the event.