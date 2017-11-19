2 staffers of cash loading firm, 1 other held for stealing money from ATM

Indore : Three persons including two employees of cash loading company were arrested by police on Saturday for stealing money from ATM machine.

ASP Sampat Upadhyay said that information was received about a person tampering ATM machine of Corporation Bank at Nanda Nagar Main Road in the intervening night of November 5 and 6. Dial 100 police immediately reached the spot to find the machine switched off.

Later, they reported the matter to senior police officials and also, contacted the bank manager who further informed that cash management and money loading work at their branch’s ATMs are carried out by Logicash Company.

Police then gathered relevant information from the company’s security manager Ishwar Singh. Singh however informed that they did the audit of the ATM machine and found that no cash was stolen from the machine.

Senior police officials further handed over the probe to Pardeshipura police station. A police team led by police station in charge Rajeev Tripathi checked hidden camera footage of the ATM booth and found a person indeed committing theft. The footage was shown to Logicash company’s officer following which he instructed the company auditor Vivek Pawar to lodge a complaint in the case.

After thorough investigation, police registered a case under section 457, 380, 381 of the IPC against the company’s employee Manish Vadhvi of Adarsh Moulik Nagar area for stealing Rs 9,400 from the ATM machine using stolen password on Friday.

During sustained questioning, Manish disclosed to police that he along with his friend Dharmesh Shakyawar of Sukhliya area, Kishore Tomar of Shyam Nagar and his female friend was going to attend a party but, as Manish had some financial difficulties, he planned to steal the money from the ATM.

He said that they reached ATM booth at Nanda Nagar Main Road from where Manish made a phone call to one of his company’s employee Vikas and asked the password of the ATM machine. As Manish used to load cash in the ATM machines, he knew well about the mechanisms.

According to the accused, two passwords are used to open an ATM machine, which were given separately to two employees of the company to load cash. As the accused knew only one password he asked the other one from his colleague to steal the money from the ATM.

Police arrested both Vikas and Dharmesh and recovered Rs 6400 from them.