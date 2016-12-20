16-year-old girl Nargis Khan hangs self in Indore

Indore: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging at her residence under Chandan Nagar police station area on Monday. What drove her to take the extreme step is not yet clear.

According to police, Nargis Khan, a resident of Keshav Nagar near Sirpur Lake, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling. She was alone at the time of incident as his family members had gone out for their work.

“The incident was discovered only when the family members returned home and found her hanging from the ceiling.

Family members broke the main door to enter the house and brought down the body before rushing to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” the police said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The police have started interrogating family members to know the exact reason which forced her to end life.

Mobile shop burgled

Thieves broke into a mobile shop in Khudel police station area on Sunday night and decamped with goods worth lakhs of rupees. Accused also damaged the CCTV cameras, installed outside the shop but were captured in the cameras installed inside the shop.

Police have started searching for the accused on the basis of footages.

According to police, the incident took place at Chaudhary Electronics of Manoj Chaudhary on Sunday night.

“All activities of the accused were recorded in the CCTV cameras. Four accused broke into the shop after spending more than half-an-hour outside the shop for damaging the CCTV cameras. They failed to locate cameras installed inside the shop and their activities were captured in it,” the police said.

The accused took away 50 mobile phones and Rs 35,000 cash from the shop and fled from the scene after listening to the crying sound of a child living next to the shop.