1400 students visit RRCAT on National Science Day Our Staff Reporter

Indore : Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) organised a function on the occasion of National Science Day on Saturday. Over 1400 students and teachers from 104 schools from Betma, Manpur, Ujjain, Mandleshwar, Mhow, Dewas, Badwani and Indore visited RRCAT campus here to have first hand information about latest developments taking place in the field of science and technology.

The RRCAT organising committee head Rajesh Arya said National Science Day is observed to commemorate the Nobel Prize winning discovery of Raman Effect by eminent Indian scientist Professor Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman in February 1928. “This is a perfect day to bring adventures of science to students,” he said.

Those who visited the RRCAT included differently-abled children from four special schools. The research and development activities of RRCAT in the frontline areas of particle accelerators, lasers, related technologies, and their societal applications were explained to students through models, posters, presentations and videos. A ‘Make in India: Science and Technology Pavilion’ has also been set up, which has on display the indigenous scientific and technological achievements of RRCAT that highlight innovation, design and sustainability.

In his address to students, director Dr P A Naik talked about the excitement of pursuing a career in science and briefed them about scientific activities at RRCAT, which has emerged a leading centre in India in the field of lasers and particle accelerators.

During the visit, staff volunteers guided students to 18 different sites including the synchrotron radiation source, Indus-1 and Indus-2, laser laboratories, cryogenic laboratories, workshop, fire station etc. The visitors were shown about 40 exhibits. The scientists interacted with the visitors and explained them about functioning of machines.

“Students were intrigued by machines and asked interesting questions about possibilities of career as scientists,” officer D P Singh said. He said such interactions with scientists motivate students to study atomic energy.

Sharing experiences of students, school coordinator Suresh Rajput said, “We teach them about atomic energy and its applications but such close study of machines help them to understand better.”