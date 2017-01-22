11 miscreants arrested with country-made weapons

Indore : Crime branch officials on Saturday arrested as many as 11 persons from different places in the city during checking drive and seized 11 country made pistols from their possession.

According to crime branch officials, the arrested persons were identified as Deepak (24), Ashish Harijan (25), residents of Chandmari Compound hutment, Chandan Nagar; Rajesh Chouhan (30), a resident of Mali Mohalla, Chandan Nagar; Vicky Pal (20), Ashish Harijan (25) residents of Chandan Nagar; Sandesh Gorele (27), Gajju Rao Ingle (24) residents of Juni Indore; Vishwadeep Tyade (22), a resident of Mahesh Nagar, Malharganj; Vikas Rotele (23) a resident of Jabaran Colony, Raoji Bazaar; Shailesh Hatila (20), a resident of Virat Nagar, Azad Nagar; Sawan Nigwal (18), a resident of Virat Nagar; Vicky Nigwal (18), a resident of Virat Nagar.

One of the accused Deepak Balai told police that he brought arms from Singhana, Dhar and sold them in the city for Rs 10000 each. Based on the information provided by Deepak, crime branch officials seized four such pistols from various locations. The cops also seized a motorcycle from Deepak which he used to sell guns with a fake number plate.

Another accused Rajesh Chouhan is an associate of Deepak and is a listed criminal and has over 22 cases of loot, robberies, murder and attempted murder registered against him at various police stations of the city.