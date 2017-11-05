10-yr-old boy killed after being hit by speeding dumper

Indore : A 10-year-old boy was killed and his grandfather was critically injured after a recklessly driven dumper hit them under Rajendra Nagar police station area on Saturday. Police have seized the vehicle and registered a case against errant driver who fled the spot leaving the dumper behind.

Investigating officer SI Gajendra Bundela said that the incident took place around 10.30 am at Martand Nagar area near Bijalpur. 55-year-old Abbas Ali, a resident of Cristal Apartment of Bijalpur was going on motorcycle to a pathology centre at Sapna Sangeeta Road with his 10-year-old grandson Mois Ali to collect his test report when the speeding dumper truck hit their bike from behind. Mois fell on the road and came under the wheel of dumper killing him on the spot while Abbas sustained critically injury.

The errant truck driver managed to flee the spot soon after the incident leaving the truck behind. Local residents immediately informed the police and took the injured to a hospital. The police have seized the truck and started a search for the errant driver. Mois was also residing in Cristal Apartment with his parents while his grandfather Abbas is staying in another flat of the same building.