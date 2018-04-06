YSR Cong MPs say they will resign from Lok Sabha today

New Delhi : Five MPs of the YSR Congress Party on Thursday announced that they will resign from the Lok Sabha on Friday to protest the “failure” of the NDA government to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, the MPs also said they are outraged as their notices for no confidence motion against the NDA government could not be taken up for discussion in the House due to continuous disruptions.

The YSR Congress MPs had given notices for no confidence motion against the government for its failure to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The MPs said they would be submitting their resignation letters to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday, the last day of the Budget session.

“Resignation letters will be submitted in proper format. There is enough time to conduct by-elections…. We would fight the polls and again continue our demand for special category status,” party MP Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli said.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of “disrespecting democracy”, saying both the leaders “failed” to keep their promises to the people of Andhra Pradesh. “YSRCP has given notices for no-confidence motion 12 times and not even once it was taken up for discussion,” Velagapalli said.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced in February that the party’s five MPs would resign if its demand for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh was not fulfilled by the Centre.