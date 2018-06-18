Young rifleman Aurangzeb laid to rest amid anti-Pak slogans in Poonch

Poonch (JK) : Amid pro-India and anti-Pakistan slogans, Rifleman Aurangzeb, killed by terrorists after abduction from south Kashmir’s Shopian district last Wednesday, was laid to rest in native Salani hamlet in the border district of Poonch.

Salani is a hamlet mainly comprising of soldiers serving or who have served in Indian armed forces.

The coffin, in which Aurangzeb’s body lay, was wrapped in Tricolour and was carried by Army jawans and officers on their shoulders who trekked a serpentine path in the mountainous belt for over half an hour to reach his native village from a nearby road last evening. Earlier, the body was flown in a helicopter to Sagra helipad, reports PTI.

As the valiant soldier’s last journey continued, thousands joined along on the route while several thousand more thronged the hamlet to pay tributes.

A pall of gloom descended on the remote hamlet, where people demanded that Army avenge the killing.

Amid anger and tears, Aurangzeb’s body was laid to rest on Eid.