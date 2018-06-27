Yogi meets RSS chief Bhagwat, VHP leaders

New Delhi : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held deliberations with the top brass of the RSS, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, over a range of issues here on Tuesday.

The meeting came a day after Adityanath had asserted that a Ram temple would be built in Ayodhya.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad, an RSS affiliate, had recently also deliberated upon the Ram temple issue.

The chief minister held talks with RSS executive head Bhaiyyaji Joshi for over two hours here and they were later joined by Bhagwat.

Some VHP leaders also met Adityanath. They are in the national capital for its governing council meeting where the Ram temple issue was discussed at length.

Union Mnister Uma Bharti on Tuesday too joined the growing chorus, saying she expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to “take a bold step”.

Meanwhile, former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia, who has launched an International Hindu Parishad, said he will wait till October this year before launching a massive agitation to press for a grand shrine on the ruins of the Babri mosque.