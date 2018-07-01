Yeddyurappa gives a nod to bring REBEL leaders to BJP

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa gave consent to the party workers to help the dissident leaders of the oppositions to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yeddyurappa on Friday at the party’s first executive committee meeting after the 2018 assembly elections, asked the workers to reach out to the leaders of other parties, who believe in BJP ideology.

“If the party workers feel that any leader from any party believes in the BJP ideology and wants to shift to BJP, then I advise you to approach them, even go to their homes if necessary, to help them join the party,” Yeddyurappa said.