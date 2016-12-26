Yechury calls for nation-wide anti-demonetisation protest

Kolkata: Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday called for a nation-wide protest against the government’s demonetisation.

“In Kerala, a human chain would be formed to mark the protest against demonetisation. The Left will stage a protest when the Prime Minister’s new announcements are launched,” Yechury, said he will also consult opposition parties in this regard.

Yechury said, “It seems like the demonetisation move is a complete diversion from the promises made to the people by Prime Minister Modi.”

He said people are suffering as no new investments are taking place post- demonetisation, adding “Everyone is suffering and lines at ATMs are growing longer by the day.”

The CPI (M) leader also announced that the Left will not attend the joint opposition leaders press conference on Tuesday.

“Many opposition parties would not be attending Congress’ press conference as they were not consulted on date,” he said.