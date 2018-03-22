Free Press Journal
World Water Day 2018: This year, focus on natural ways to overcome water problem

World Water Day 2018: This year, focus on natural ways to overcome water problem

— By Minal Sancheti | Mar 22, 2018 12:36 pm
Mumbai, MBMC, Mira road, bhayandar, Water crisis, summer, waterRepresentational image

March 22 is observed as World Water Day and this year’s theme is ‘Nature of Water’, which means how to use nature to conserve water and deal with other water challenges. The theme explores the idea of using nature to resolve water-based issues such as floods, water pollution and droughts. This year’s campaign ‘The Answer lies in Nature’ aims at spreading awareness about using nature and nature-based solutions to overcome the water problems. The idea would help to deal with pollution and other environment-related problems. This will create a sustainable development water management which is one of the goals of UN.

Planting trees, preserving wetlands and grasslands that act as natural water buffers, avoiding soil erosion are some of the nature-based solutions to the water problems, as explained by the World Water Day Site. The site is supported by UN and UNESCO among others.

 


Did You Know these water facts?

  • According to the information put up by the campaign, ‘The Answer lies in Nature’,
  • 1.9 Billion people in the world deal with the severe water crisis
  • The number can rise up to 3 billion by 2050
  • Agriculture uses 70% of global water withdrawals
    80% of used-water flows back to nature without being treated
  • 1.8 billion people use contaminated drinking water

Here are some significant tweets on World Water Day 2018

 

— UN Environment (@UNEP) March 17, 2018



