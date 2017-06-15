World record: Mysuru girl Kushi Hemachandra performs 15 yogasanas in one minute

Mysuru: A thirteen year-old girl set a new world record for performing a series of 15 yogasanas in a minute, in the presence of representatives from the Golden Book of Records at a community hall here. The young achiever, identified as Kushi H., bagged this feat by performing the Niraalamba Poorna Chakrasana or the Back Plank Recline Cruncher, which is considered to be a very difficult asana.

Kushi, the daughter Hemachandra, a bank officer, began performing yoga less than three years ago, following which she received various accolades on both national and international levels. In 2014, Kushi won a silver medal in an international Yoga competition in the under-17 category in China. In 2016, she won two gold medals, for solo artistic and rhythmic pair and two silver medals in Vietnam.

During the practice session, Kushi performed the asana 13 times in a minute, a number that she superseded at the gathering on Sunday, allowing her to add a new world record to her kitty. The young girl, while speaking to ANI said she drew her inspiration from a contestant on the popular television show ‘America’s Got Talent’, and decided to practice the same.

“A contestant from Tokyo performed the same asana, which made my want to practice it and try to achieve a world record. I am glad it was successful. In the future, I would like to hold many more such records and do in-depth research in the field of yoga,” said an elated Kushi.