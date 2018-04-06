Won’t withdraw ‘draconian’ media guidelines, says Goa Speaker :

PANAJI: Citing security reasons, Goa Speaker Pramod Sawant on Thursday refused to withdraw guidelines for entry of journalists to the assembly premises – described as draconian by the Opposition and the media fraternity.

“Guidelines are needed, especially from a security point of view and streamlining entry. There is no question of withdrawing them.

“But some parts can be amended as per inputs from the press advisory committee,” Sawant said, adding that the guidelines were modelled after norms put in place in the Lok Sabha to streamline entry of media fraternity to Parliament.

The press advisory committee of the state Assembly includes senior journalists as well as assembly officials.

The Opposition, as well as the media fraternity in Goa, opposed the guidelines.