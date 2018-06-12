Won’t bend, says Khan, blamed for baby deaths, after attack on brother

Gorakhpur (UP) : The brother of Kafeel Khan, the doctor who was jailed last year in connection with child deaths in UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home town Gorakhpur, was shot at last night in the town. Around 11 pm on Sunday, men on a motorcycle allegedly fired at Kashif Jameel, a businessman, and fled.

A day after his brother was shot, Dr Khan said that he was not going to bend. ‘‘Allah rahem kare. I am not going to bend,” Khan, who was jailed last September and was released on bail in April this year, said on Twitter.

Hours after the shooting, Gujarat lawmaker Jignesh Mevani targeted the state’s BJP government. Mevani tweeted “Dr Kafeel saved children when Yogi Adityanath government had no money to pay for oxygen. He was put behind bars. Now his brother is shot at. Thank you so much Modi ji for what your ‘acche din’ are offering us – hate speeches, violence, bloodshed and bullets.”

Jameel had been operated upon and the bullets had been removed, Khan said. “Firstly, I would like to thank all of you, as the bullets have been removed from my brother Kashif’s body, and the operation has been successful. He is currently in ICU. Three bullets were fired at him in order to kill. Who has fired, we do not know. But it was 500 metres from Gorakhnath Temple, where the UP Chief Minister was staying,” he said.

He added that two boys came on a scooter, fired at his brother and fled. “This is the state of law and order,” Khan said, blaming the police for the delay in treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur, Shalabh Mathur said, “A case has been registered against unidentified persons. The police is investigating all possible aspects.”

More than 60 children, mostly infants, had died at BRD hospital in Gorakhpur within a week in August 2017. There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to disruption in oxygen supply.

The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, however, had denied that shortage of oxygen led to the deaths.Dr Khan was in charge of the paediatrics wing and had arranged oxygen cylinders from a private hospital. But he was removed and arrested on charges of negligence. His family insists he was made a scapegoat.