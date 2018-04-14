Won’t allow SC/ST Act to be diluted: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that his government will not let the law to prevent atrocities on SCs and STs to be diluted after the Supreme Court laid down new guidelines to prevent its misuse. He also launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress, accusing it of spreading “lies” to create fissures.

“I want to assure the nation that the law which has been made stringent by us will not allowed to be affected (by the SC order)… Do not get trapped by the Congress and those parties who have surrendered to the Congress culture,” he said at the inauguration of B R Ambedkar memorial here, reports PTI.