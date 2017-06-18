Won’t allow anti-India acts on our territory: Bhutan

New Delhi : Bhutan has assured an Indian delegation led by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General Archana Ramasundaram that it will not allow anti-India activities on its territory.

Bhutan’s commitment came during a meeting between Ramasundaram and the Bhutanese Home Minister in Thimpu, an SSB statement said here.

“In a meeting with a Bhutan delegation led by the country’s Home Minister Lyonpo Dawa Gyeltshen, the Bhutan side assured of not allowing its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of India,” the statement said.

A senior officer from the Indian embassy at Thimpu was also present during the meeting between the Ramasundaram-led Indian delegation and Bhutan’s delegation, which included Home Secretary Dasho Sonam Topgay, Director Department of Law and Order Dasho Tashi Penjor, Chief of Police Col. Chimi Dorji and other officials.

Ramasundaram is on a four-day visit to Bhutan from June 16 to 19, accompanied by SSB’s Inspector General (Operations and Intelligence) Ashok Kumar Singh and Deputy Inspector General Amit Kumar.

The SSB Director General made a courtesy call on the Home Minister of Bhutan, which was followed by a small presentation from the force mandated to guard the 699-km India-Bhutan border.

“Issues of mutual concern were discussed in the meeting,” the statement said.

It said the SSB chief empathised that as the borders were open and porous between the two friendly nations, most of the border guarding operations had to be based on prompt sharing of inputs and good intelligence.

The SSB chief also thanked the Royal Bhutan Force for their excellent co-operation with the SSB.

According to the statement, the Home Minister of Bhutan was appreciative of the role played by the SSB, especially the tough action taken by the force in recent years resulting in putting an end to the kidnapping of Bhutanese nationals for ransom.

The Home Secretary of Bhutan hosted a dinner on Friday in honour of the SSB chief.