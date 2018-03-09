Women’s reservation in focus on Women’s Day

New Delhi : Cutting across party lines, members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday pressed for an early enactment of the women’s reservation bill pending in the Lok Sabha since after it was passed by their House in December 2010 to reserve 33% seats in Lok Sabha and Assemblies for women.

There was absolutely no ruckus during an hour-long impromptu discussion after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu spoke on empowerment of women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

All the same, both the Houses of Parliament could not transact any business for the fourth consecutive day since the start of the month-long second phase of the budget session on Monday, with the stalemate showing no signs of relenting.

The discussion over in the Rajya Sabha, members rushed into the well raising slogans and forced adjournment of the House for the fourth consecutive day, first at 12 noon for two hours and then for the day at 2 pm. The Lok Sabha also remained paralysed and adjourned without transacting any business.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman himself stressed that the women’s reservation bill should be accorded top priority and asked Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goyal to bring the sentiments of the members to the knowledge of the government.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj sat through the entire discussion, though she is not a member of the Rajya Sabha, and then said she was all for the reservation bill. The women’s reservation bill is important, but there are achievements by women even without reservation, she said.

She narrated how she takes pride in the international fora to point out that India is a land where women had become the President, the Prime Minister and twice the Speakers of the Lok Sabha, do combat duty in the Army and fly the fighter planes in the Air Force.