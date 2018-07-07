Free Press Journal
Woman tied to­ tree, beaten on Panchayat's order

Woman tied to­ tree, beaten on Panchayat’s order

— By FPJ Bureau | Jul 07, 2018 12:12 am
Muzaffarnagar: A woman was allegedly tied from a tree and beaten up on the orders of a panchayat in a village here over an “illicit relationship” with her brother-in-law’s son, police said on Friday.

The incident happened yesterday in Toda village under Ratenpuri police station in the district and came to light after a purported video of the “punishment” went viral on the social media, Circle Officer  Hariram Yadav said.

                 A case has been registered against eight people and three accused were arrested, he said, adding the woman has been sent for medical examination.


                 According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s husband, the woman was tied from a tree and beaten over her alleged relationship with his brother’s son, police said.

