Woman ‘thrown out’ of running train in Bengal

Barasat (WB) : A woman was critically injured after she was allegedly thrown out of a running train by unidentified miscreants near Haroa station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the GRP said today.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm last night when the 35-year-old woman, who works as an ayah, was on her way to Sealdah station from Basirhat in North 24 Parganas by the last train. She was spotted this morning lying near the railway track by the locals who rushed her to Barasat Government Hospital. Hospital sources said she was critically injured in her head and leg. The woman, the mother of two, was travelling alone and it was yet to be ascertained what prompted the miscreants to throw her out. –PTI