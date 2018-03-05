Woman employee illegally arrested, alleges Nirav Modi

MUMBAI: Diamond trader Nirav Modi, who is at the centre of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam running over Rs. 11,000 crore, has alleged that he was right in being concerned about the “unfairness of process”, going by the way a woman employee of his firm was arrested.

Modi, against whom a special court on Saturday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW), wrote two letters to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to summonses last month.

“A lady executive (Kavita Mankikar) of my organisation has been arrested by CBI illegally, in complete violation of the CrPC. And when the liberty of a female is not been priced (sic) by the investigating agencies, my concern for my safety and for the unfairness in the process is not in any manner misplaced,” Nirav Modi wrote to Archana Salaye, Assistant Director of ED, on February 26.