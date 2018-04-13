Woman, daughter burnt to death by kin in UP

Amethi: A woman and her daughter was allegedly burnt alive by a relative over some property dispute at a village in this district, the police said today.

SHO of Fursatganj police station R K Singh said Ameen (45) and Afreen (18) were set on fire by her bother-in-law, while the accused’s brother received serious burn injuries while trying to save his wife and daughter.

All the three were rushed to a hospital in Raebareli, where the woman and her daughter succumbed to their injuries. Thw woman’s husband is under treatment, the police officer said.

A case has been register and a hunt is on to nab the accused, he said.