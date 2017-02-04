Will win with ‘complete and comfortable’ majority: Goa CM Parsekar

North Goa: Exuding confidence over forming the government in Goa again, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win with complete and comfortable majority.

Asserting that the BJP in its regime has worked a lot for the state, Parsekar said that the ongoing election is an examination of the hard work the party has put in.

“The BJP has worked a lot for the state, and the elections are an examination of the BJP. We have done a lot for the state, therefore we are optimistic, I believe these elections are very simple and result oriented,” Pareskar told ANI.

“I have been winning from my constituency from past three times and I will win again for sure. We will win with complete and comfortable majority, will continue development work and most importantly job creation,” he added.

More than 1600 polling stations have been set up for the smooth conduct of elections. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the electorate to turnout in record numbers and cast their votes without fail.

“Urging people of Punjab & Goa to turnout in record numbers & vote in the Assembly elections. I particularly urge my young friends to vote,” he said in a tweet.

In Goa about 11.10 lakh voters are going to decide, the fate of 251 candidates including 19 women. About 32 thousand young voters will be exercising their franchise for the first time and women voters outnumber men this time. 40 ‘all-women’ managed polling stations have been set up to motivate women’s participation in the electoral process.

The commission has made a directory of about 2700 Persons with Disabilities who will be given pick up facility from home. Meanwhile about 1.7 crore rupees and more than 70 thousand litres of liquor have been seized, till date by the Election Commission appointed police and excise teams.