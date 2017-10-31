Will obey SC directive: Mamata on Aadhaar

Kolkata : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will “obey” the directive of the Supreme Court, which questioned the state government’s move to challenge a central law linking Aadhaar to social benefits and said she could file a plea in individual capacity, reports PTI.

“They (judges) have given their directive and we will obey that. I don’t think there is any problem. We appreciate it,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat on Monday.

The apex court on Monday questioned the West Bengal government’s petition challenging the Centre’s decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of government welfare schemes, saying it was against the federal structure.

The court asked the West Bengal counsel to amend its prayer and submit a fresh plea. It also said Banerjee could submit a plea before it as an individual.

“We had some grounds. We accept the court’s observation. There is no problem. Some individuals have already applied,” she said.