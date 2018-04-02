Will Narendra Modi’s arrogance and hubris cost BJP 2019 elections?

May 26, 2014: A tea seller by the name of Narendra Damodardas Modi takes oath as India’s 14th Prime Minister and vows to change India forever. And now on April 2, 2018, India is going through a delicate phase and most of the promises have not been met or remain unfulfilled. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA government has been charged with no-confidence motion by none other than its former ally i.e. TDP and this motion comes at a time when all is not well within the government.

Narendra Modi’s personal popularity might be pretty good, but his party has been suffering defeats in recent bypolls held across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and ironically, they all have BJP ruled governments. The Indian electorate is now fed up with jumlas and wants delivery and accountability. PM Modi got a clear majority in 2014 since 1984, but after the initial excitement, the performance of the government has been rather poor and mediocre.

BJP supporters would point out the fact that the right-wing party is winning elections after elections (governments in more than 20 states) and there is nothing to worry about. But winning elections is not the only thing (Russia’s Vladimir Putin also wins elections) and you have to deliver and execute on your manifesto to appease people. PM Narendra Modi is a great orator, but of late his speeches have been rhetorical and repetitive. Also over the past six months, many things have happened (scams and leaks of various types) and BJP has been found wanting when it comes to dealing with various issues.

So, Is BJP in danger of losing out on 2019 elections? As of now, Modi is still in control and his biggest USP is Congress President Rahul Gandhi. If BJP loses Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh assembly polls then something might happen and for that opposition has to be united and on one page. Just by looking from the outside you get the feeling that PM Modi behaves like he has already won the next Lok Sabha polls and he doesn’t give the respect that the opposition deserves.

Modi’s personal equation with many top opposition leaders hasn’t been cordial and sometimes that smacks of arrogance and hubris. The recent fall out with TDP, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal proves that Modi is not a good man manager and building consensus is not his great suit. Indian politics is ruthless and very unpredictable and if BJP behaves like some sort of special authority then before you know it Narendra Modi might be thrown out of power.

Narendra Modi has a lot going for him as a leader and politician, but he has to remain humble and has to deliver on his lofty and somewhat impossible promises. Only one year is left before the next general elections and if BJP doesn’t get a full majority then Modi might not emerge as a consensus leader and his seat at the power will be in danger.

It’s time that Modi realises that and both in practice and spirit and follows ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. India is the world’s largest democracy and Modiji has to either perform or perish and drop arrogance and entitlement. During the course of 2004 elections, ‘India shining’ boomeranged on then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and in 2019 Modi’s stubbornness and win at all cost could derail BJP’s winning spree.