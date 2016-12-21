Will kill kids, myself, says Bhatkal’s wife

New Delhi : Zahida Irshad Khan, the 28-year-old wife of Yasin Bhatkal who was sentenced to death on Monday in the 2013 Hyderabad twin blasts case, says she does not know how to pull on in life.

“I am running out of cash and all the children are dying slowly because of hunger. My eldest daughter is running high fever. No one is here to take care of us. Instead, everyone comes to bring more trouble,” she told reporters of a tabloid who went to her house in Abul Fazl Enclave, a Muslim locality, for her reaction on Bhatkal’s sentence.

She said she was unaware of any progress in Bahtkal’s case. She also claimed that the security agencies that often approach her after his arrest have not told her where her husband is lodged.

Zahida takes care of ten children, only some belonging to her and Bhatkal, and lives in the house of her father Mohd Irshad Khan, another Indian Mujahideen operative arrested in 2011 for allegedly running an illegal arms factory in the capital.

She has no regular source of income and often has to make ends meet on charity. If the situation remains the same, she said, she may have to kill all her children before ending her life. “I am not earning anything. I lost my job as a school teacher and stopped earning as people stopped sending their children to my house to learn Urdu, because I am Yasin Bhatkal’s wife. I am fed up since our residential address has come in the public domain after my husband’s arrest,” she said.

Bhatkal sent $1,000 and clothes to her before the 2013 Eid and that proved to be his undoing as the NIA investigators picked up the money trail. He was tracked down after he made two phone calls to her before Eid on August 9, 2013.

Zahida says she and her mother did not know the real activities of Yasin, who introduced himself as Imran Ahmed working in her father’s factory. Nor did they know that her father was manufacturing illegal arms.