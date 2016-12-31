Will carry Jayalalithaa’s legacy forward, says Sasikala Natarajan

Chennai: Sasikala Natarajan, a close aide of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa on Saturday said she would carry forward former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s legacy.

Taking charge as AIADMK general secretary, Natarajan broke down while talking about Jayalalithaa, and said, “For Amma, the party was life, and for me, Amma is my life.”

“Amma is not with us now, but our party will rule here for the next 100 years. My life is Amma, she struggled for 75 days, but God called his loved child to him. Akka (Jayalalithaa) did you go to Kotai (Fort St.George)? Akka did you eat? I always kept thinking about her,” she said.

“In those days, Indira Gandhi was the only woman leader in politics but Amma broke tradition and made history. For the rest of my life, I will live for my party and the crores of people. Amma’s dream will continue for Tamil Nadu. This government is a people’s government; we will follow the path shown by our Amma,” she added.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party members had in a unanimous resolution adopted at the party’s general council meeting earlier this week, appointed Sasikala to the post.

The AIADMK in its general body meeting passed a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala.

The resolution was accepted by Sasikala, the confirmation of which was posted on the party’s Twitter handle.

“AIADMK adopts resolution to work under the leadership of Chinnamma,” it read.

After Jayalalithaa died, the party had announced that Natarajan would replace her as the chief of her party even though she is not technically qualified.

The general secretary has to have completed five years as an active member.