Will be CM for five years: HDK’
Bengaluru : A confident Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he was certain that his Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)-Congress coalition government would complete its five-year term.
“I am confident that I will be the Chief Minister for the next five years and will deliver stable governance with everyone’s cooperation,” Kumaraswamy said in his maiden press conference here after assuming office on May 23.
Calling himself a “sevak” (servant) of the people of Karnataka, the Chief Minister said he was committed to addressing the concerns of all the people whether or not they voted for his party in the May 12 Assembly election.
The JD-S leader’s clarifications came days after he said he was confident that his Chief Ministerial post was untouchable till the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
“My statement earlier only meant that nothing can go wrong with the coalition government till 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But I am certain that I will remain the Chief Minister for the next five years,” he said.
Refuting reports of differences between the Congress and JDS on presenting a full fledged state budget, Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said he planned to table a new budget in the first or second week of July.
Speaking over Cauvery row, he said that Karnataka should have a say implementing the decisions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), especially on releasing water when it is low in its reservoirs across the river basin.
