Why no sealing of politicos’ bungalows?

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), carrying on a campaign for the past one month against heightened sealing of private properties in the capital, on Wednesday turned its guns on the political parties and MPs for massive unauthorised constructions in their bungalows.

In a statement, its secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said no action has been taken by the municipal bodies or by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee despite the fact that Delhi’s Master Plan 2021 and the building bye-laws prohibit any construction in Lutyen’s Zone.