WHY NO REGULAR JOBS IN INDUSTRIES?

New Delhi : Former union finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said credit growth of the industry since September 2016 shows “why young people cannot find regular jobs in the organised industrial sector.”

He tweeted on the report that the credit growth of industry between September 2016 and April 2018 was negative in 13 out of 20 months and average monthly growth of just 1.1% in the remaining seven months.

Chidambaram explained that “no credit growth or low credit growth to ”industry” means private investment is in the doldrums and jobs are not being created. Can anyone deny that?”