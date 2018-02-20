India is a country which, by many substantiated reports and studies is a poor, developing and emerging country. Almost 30% of the population still lives below poverty line and poor people can’t have meal two times a day. India has an atrocious record on various health indices. Isn’t it a shame that, even after 70 years of independence, we can’t provide basic amenities such as food, cloth, and shelter? India is still developing and has not become a fully functional developed economy and country.

Now, reading the above text many will feel that we have achieved nothing in the last 70 years and the situation is very grim and dull. But, here’s some good news, whenever we are in a crisis, God helps us and provides us some good Samaritans to cheer up and we have some precious jewels in Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and the King of good times (doubt many of his employees would agree) Vijay Mallya. These pious and holy individuals have committed scams worth thousands of crores and are living a very prosperous and healthy life abroad and are telling that if you have power and money you can get away with anything, literally anything.

Nirav Modi is an individual who is in the news for all the wrong reasons and his only fault is that he committed a teeny tiny money laundering scam worth Rs 11, 400 crore and is now in hiding alongside his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi. Now, coming back to our King of good times and larger-than-life figure Vijay Mallya. What was his fault that his airlines (Kingfisher) went bankrupt and so what he ruined and ransacked lives of his employees? So what if some people committed suicide? India has a population of 1.3 billion people and Mallya didn’t cheat the whole of India.

The great man is living a luxurious life in the United Kingdom and was last seen cheering for India against Pakistan at a cricket match in England, so that proves that he is a nationalist and all his sins are pardoned. Another gem is Lalit Modi, who by comparison to Nirav and Vijay did little corruption (must be cursing himself), but he gave India Indian Premier League, so what Virat Kohli is today is because of Lalit Modi and nobody can question him because he taught Kohli how to score centuries, so he is also forgiven.

India’s 14th prime minister Narendra Modi likes to talk a lot (sometimes he talks and talks and talks and talks……………) and gives character certificate to everyone and says that his government has zero tolerance towards corruption and no scams have taken place under his watch because he is a watchman and conscience keeper of this country (his words not mine). But, when people say Mallya, Nirav Modi ran away under your watch then his answer is what did Nehru do in 1947 and if Sardar Patel would have been our PM then Nirav Modi and Mallya would not have fled the country. Narendra Modi is an individual who has done nothing wrong and he is still paying the price for Congress’ sins and give him at least 60 years before you can judge him.

So, if anyone says or tells you that India is a third world country, make a fist and beat the hell out of that person and proudly tell him that we have Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and a whole gang of people who are very sincere in looting public money and putting India on the map. So when foreign media dubs India as a weak economy, we should take great offense and say that we are implementing every step in ease of doing business. (but it is sounding like corruption to some people, don’t know why?) And so what if some poor woman dies on the road because she doesn’t have an Aadhaar card or a farmer hangs himself upside down, it’s not a big deal. India has already become a global superpower, where 99.9% of the population counts for nothing and our three jewels are the real face of ‘New India’.