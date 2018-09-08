Why is Goa CM flying to US for indigestion, Cong asks Governor

PANAJI: The Goa Congress on Friday took exception to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar going to the US for indigestion treatment and sought Governor Mridula Sinha’s intervention to prevent the collapse of governance in the state, reports IANS.

State Congress chief Girish Chodankar said the state was facing a “constitutional crisis” due to the repeated absence of Parrikar and two other cabinet ministers, who are also suffering from severe ailments.

Chodankar, who met the Governor, said since the medical expenses of the three were being met at the expense of the state exchequer “the people of Goa should be made aware of the exact nature of ailments.”

“It cannot be believed that the state is being burdened with hefty bills for mere treatment of ‘indigestion’. Also, this does not bode well for the medical care facility and the medical fraternity available in Goa.

“Does the government desire to claim that its reputed Goa Medical College is unfit to treat a case of ‘indigestion’?” Chodankar said in his petition.