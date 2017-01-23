Free Press Journal
Why can’t Lodha recommendations be extended to other sports bodies, SC asks Centre

— By IANS | Jan 23, 2017 06:00 pm
Supreme Court 071016

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centres response to a petition seeking that the recommendations of Justice Lodha Committee for organisational reforms in the Indian cricket board BCCI should be extended to all other national sports bodies.

The bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice N.V Ramana and Justice D.Y Chandrachud sought the government’s response to a petition by some Arjuna awardee sportsmen including Ashok Kumar.

Issuing a notice on the plea, the bench tagged it with the matter concerning BCCI.


