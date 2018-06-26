Who will maintain cantonment roads?

New Delhi : Even as Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sits down with the military officials and representatives of some of the cantonment boards to review last month’s decision to throw open all cantonment roads across the country to the civilians, the Military Engineering Services (MES), a civilian force in the Army maintaining these roads, wants to hand over all these roads to the state governments for their upkeep.

The MES officials have approached the defence ministry to point out that they cannot maintain the cantonment roads with the low budget they get since these roads are meant to cater to light volume of traffic and not the heavy traffic seen in the past one month because of opening them to the civilians.

They have pointed out that the heavy traffic requires widening of the roads as most of the cantonment roads are narrow as that meets the requirement but not if the civilian traffic is allowed. Moreover, they have pointed out that their roads will not be able to bear the heavy load since the specification for their resurfacing is only 30 millimetres as against the state highways built with the layer of 75 mm and more.

An MES engineer said the volume of traffic on roads already open to the public is too heavy because of which development of potholes and degradation of surface is inevitable requiring greater quantum of works for which neither the MES is adequately equipped nor has it the requisite finances.

The Army has also suggested that the roads that are to be kept open for the civilians should be handed over to the traffic police as it finds their manning by the military personnel difficult.