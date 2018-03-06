Who is Shloka Mehta? 7 things to know about Akash Ambani’s rumoured fiancee

For quite some time there has been speculation about Akash Ambani, the eldest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, to marry Shloka Mehta, the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds. A few months back there were reports of Akash Ambani’s wedding card made of gold and apparently costs Rs 1.5 lakh. To add fuel to it, are the reports of the couple tying the knot later this year. According to PTI, the two families refused to comment on the same and an announcement of the engagement can be made in the next few weeks with the wedding being planned for December 2018. The Ambani and Mehta families have known each other for a very long time. Akash is on the board of Reliance Jio. If you are still wondering who’s that girl? Here’s everything you need to know about Shloka Mehta, the rumoured fiancee of Akash Ambani:

Shloka was born on July 11, 1990, and resides in Malabar Hills.

She is the youngest of the three children of diamantaire Russell and Mona Mehta.

Both Shloka and Akash are the alumni of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Shloka studied Anthropology at Princeton University and pursued her Masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science.

She is the director of Rosy Blue Diamonds. The firm is headed by her father and is a diamond cutting, polishing, and trading company.