Who derailed Parliament? BJP, Congress to fight it out with fasts

New Delhi : The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party MPs and ministers came face to face against the Congress MPs with slogans against each other before the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Parliament House moments after both the Houses were adjourned sine die.

They are blaming each other for derailment of Parliament. The BJP MPs and ministers carried placards asking the Congress to come to senses and stop intolerance at the people’s mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders of Congress and other opposition parties boycotted the customary tea hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at the end of the session to register their protest at the way she mishandled disruptions and blocked their no-trust motion against the government, proving herself to be partial.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, who led the ruling side march to the statue, also announced that the BJP MPs will observe a one-day fast on April 12 in their constituencies to pray for restoration of Parliament’s decorum destroyed by the Congress.

The Congress lost no time in issuing a directive in the name of its Organisation General Secretary Ashok Gehlot to all its state units, MPs and MLAs to hold a nationwide fast three days ahead on April 9(Monday) to protest not only at the BJP destroying the parliamentary democracy but also the social harmony among various sections of the society as seen from assaults on Dalits on April 2 during a Bharat Bandh. “Clearly the BJP-ruled Centre and state governments didn’t initiate any steps to curb the violence,” Gehlot said.

Ananth Kumar’s announcement of fast was received with ridicule by the protesting ruling MPs and Ministers as they said it is another unilateral decision after telling them to forgo salary for the second half of the budget session.

While NDA allies like Shiv Sena and Akali Dal have objected to the salary surrender without consulting them, BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy, refused to toe the party line, asserting that “I went to the House every day and if it did not run, it was not my fault.”

Ananth Kumar again blamed the Congress and its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at an end-of-session press conference, pointing out how the productivity plunged from 134% in the Lok Sabha and 96% in the Rajya Sabha in the first part of the session to just 4% and 8% respectively in the second half. The Congress in turn gave a notice of breach of privilege against Ananth Kumar on Friday, accusing him of misleading the Lok Sabha by naming Sonia and Rahul for continued disruptions in the House.

Congress member K C Venugopal gave the notice to the Speaker that “the minister was deliberately misleading the house by naming the Congress leadership, thereby hiding the fact that it was the government who was actually stopping any kind of discussion on these issues including the no confidence motion.”

In a related development, all five YSR Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha personally submitted their resignations from the House to the Lok Sabha Speaker in deference to their party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directive to register protest at the Centre’s refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan also challenged the MPs of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ruling in the state to follow suit since even their two ministers’ resignations from the Modi government and their party withdrawing from the ruling NDA did not help.

The TDP MPs ignored them but they registered their own protest by lying down in the Speaker’s chamber, even though she was not there.