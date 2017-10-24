Where is dera of Kali Kamali Baba? Candidates appearing for exams for govt jobs in Haryana being asked

Candidates, appearing in competitive examinations for government jobs in Haryana, have come across questions such as ‘Who is Guru of Baba Ramdev? Where is dera of Kali Kamali Baba is located in Haryana? On which part of the body is the ornament ‘Chalkada’ worn? These are some of the questions in the general knowledge category that candidates have been asked to answer in last two years.

Interestingly, these questions have been asked for the recruitment to the posts of police constable, clerk, food sub-inspector, patwari (revenue official), statistical assistant and even pump operators.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), which conducts these exams, did not respond to requests for comment from The Indian Express. But Raman Malik, spokesperson for the ruling BJP, said that the “questions are related to the social fabric of the state that should be known by the aspirants”. Alok Kumar, who appeared for exams to recruit police constables and bus conductors this year, said, “We don’t find some of these questions in any book. But after coming across such questions repeatedly in the question papers, we are now asking our grandparents for help. We don’t understand the logic behind such questions.”

Take a look at Some questions asked in exams for recruitment to Haryana government jobs:

Where is the dera of Kali Kamali Baba located in Haryana?

(Shift Attendant 2016; answer: Kurukshetra)

Who is the guru of Baba Ramdev?

(Haryana Parwari Exam 2016; answer: Acharya Baldev)

On which part of the body is the ornament ‘Chalkada’ worn?

(Haryana Police Constable 2016; answer: Leg)

Which occasion is also know as “Basodha”?

(Police Constable post, 2016; answer: Nirjala Ekadashi)

On what occasion is ‘Sindhara’ gifted to daughters or sisters?

(Patwari/Lower Division Clerk, 2016; answer: Teej)

‘Roti mud jana’ is a sign of what in Haryana?

(Lower Division Clerk, 2016; answer: Arrival of guests)

The Haryana government decided to constitute village level committees under the chairmanship of ___ for construction and maintenance of cow homes?

(Bus Conductor, 2017, answer: Sarpanch)

Which place in Haryana is related to Kapil Muni?

(Haryana Statistical Assistant 2016; answer: Kalayat)

Of what metal are ornaments worn in legs made of?

(Pump Operator 2016; answer: Silver)

Where is the place named Dairongo located?

(Haryana Food Supply Sub-Inspector 2017; answer: Bhiwani)

What does the idiom ‘Chilam Bharna’ mean in Haryana?

(Pump Operator/ Divisional Accountant 2016; answer: To serve guests)